IATA releases guidance on in-cabin pet transport for airlines

IATA released new guidance for in-cabin pet travel.

The guidelines cover booking through to arrival.

About a quarter of respondents consider travelling with a pet.

41pc cited uncertainty around pet eligibility.

Brendan Sullivan commented on the importance of clear guidance.

The International Air Transport Association has released new operational guidance to support airlines in managing in-cabin pet travel. The document covers every stage from booking to check-in, boarding, the on-board experience and arrival. It follows IATA guidance on travelling with service dogs.

The 2025 Global Passenger Survey showed about a quarter of respondents have or would consider travelling with a pet. Respondents cited uncertainty around eligibility, airline policy and the overall process as main challenges.

The guidelines address these issues with recommended procedures. They maintain safety, animal welfare and operational efficiency. IATA represents over 370 airlines that account for 85pc of global air traffic.

Brendan Sullivan IATA’s Global Head of Cargo shared “A pet is a much-loved member of the family. People traveling with their pets need clear guidance on what to expect at every step of the journey. That’s important because well-prepared travelers and industry-wide best practices enable airlines to deliver a safe, consistent, and efficient experience for those traveling with their pets.”