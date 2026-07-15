The IAA proposed a €1.54 reduction in the airport charge.

DAA highlighted almost €300 million of investment this year.

The current maximum passenger charge stands at €10.40 for 2026.

DAA proposed an average charge of approximately €13 in the next period.

Dublin Airport ranks as the second-cheapest in its European peer group.

The IAA proposes a maximum charge of €8.85 per passenger at Dublin Airport for 2027.

The DAA sought an €11.14 base price cap for 2027.

Dublin Airport handled 36.4m passengers last year.

The IAA projects 44.5m passengers at Dublin Airport by 2031.

The DAA has warned of implications for its capital investment programme at Dublin Airport as regulators propose lower charges.

Officials expressed disappointment with the draft determination from the Irish Aviation Authority that sets a maximum charge of €8.85 per passenger for 2027. The DAA sought a higher base price cap of €11.14 for next year to support its plans. The company plans to review the proposal in full before responding.

The authority says that the planned €5.6bn capital investment programme between 2027 and 2031 is endangered by the cuts. It received permission for capital investment of between €2.4bn and €3.8bn in that period according to the IAA draft. Passenger numbers at Dublin Airport reached 36.4m last year and the IAA projects 44.5m by 2031. DAA has invested o€300m at the airport this year. They maintain that passenger charges remain among the lowest in Europe.

Dublin Airport Authority says it aims to maintain service quality while funding future capacity developments.

Passenger charges at Dublin Airport rank among the lowest in Europe. The current maximum charge stands at €10.40 for 2026, lower than ten years ago after inflation adjustment. daa proposed a modest increase to support investment in infrastructure as passenger numbers grow.

The airport serves as Ireland’s main international gateway. Passenger satisfaction reached record levels over the past two years. daa focuses on delivering improvements for passengers and airline partners.

Nick Cole shared “The proposed €1.54 reduction in the airport charge may appear small, but it has significant implications for Dublin Airport’s ability to continue investing in better facilities and services for passengers and airlines. Passengers have told us they value the improvements that have been made, and our focus is on delivering even more. We are concerned that this Draft Determination could make it harder to sustain that level of investment in the years ahead.”