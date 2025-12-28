Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»‘Consumers still prefer travel agents for high costs and complex decisions’ – Why AI travel bookings will NEVER catch on
David Hoctor of TikTok USA

‘Consumers still prefer travel agents for high costs and complex decisions’ – Why AI travel bookings will NEVER catch on

0
By on Analysis

In the era of AI, consumers still prefer established online travel agencies or direct supplier sites for transactions involving high costs and complex decisions. 

David Hoctor the Irish born Director and Head of Verticals at TikTok US told the Phocuswright Conference in San Diego in November that, over the past two decades, social media platforms failed to capture travel bookings despite heavy user engagement. Efforts like booking widgets on Facebook or Google’s Book on Google feature saw low adoption and eventual abandonment. 

Travel bookings demand trust in pricing comparison, provider reliability, and support resolution. Social sites lack deep supplier integrations and accountability for issues. Inspiration startups and influencer links on YouTube or TikTok generate interest but rarely convert to direct sales.

Agentic AI faces parallel challenges in revolutionising trip planning and booking. Travellers may use AI for initial ideas but revert to known brands for final payments and modifications. Large language models could facilitate rather than own transactions.

David Hoctor shared “Obviously travel is more complicated than retail.”

Related posts:

Snow at JFK airport, Saint Stephen's Day 2025Today’s headlines on TRAVEL Extra, Ireland’s leading source of Travel Information Graham Greene in 1939TRAVEL Extra quote of the day: Graham Greene at Christmas Maurici Lucena Betriu CEO of AenaSpain’s AENA forecasts further airport fee increases for 2027-2031 Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record November sees growth back to 6pc after summer blip
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.