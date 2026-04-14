Cork Airport plans largest solar powered carport

Cork Airport has revealed plans for the country’s largest solar powered carport.

The carport provides shelter in the Holiday Blue car park and generates up to 20pc of electricity needs.

The project will be completed by August 2027 with grant support from two government departments.

3,696 solar panels and five inverters generate 1.5 GWh of renewable energy each year.

Cork Airport has revealed plans to build the country’s largest solar powered carport in conjunction with Greenvolt Next by summer of 2027. The solar carport provides shelter for parked cars in the Holiday Blue car park while it generates up to 20pc of the airport’s electricity needs.

The project reaches completion in August 2027 and receives grant support from the Department of Transport and the Department of Climate, Environment and Energy. Cork Airport recorded its busiest year with 3.46 million passengers last year. The carport rolls out in two phases with the first phase starting in early summer and the second stage planned for October.

The structure incorporates 3,696 solar panels and five inverters that generate 1.5 GWh of renewable energy each year. Construction of the carport precedes an extension to the Holiday Blue Car Park that adds 669 more long term car parking spaces. Niall MacCarthy serves as Managing Director of Cork Airport while. An extension adds 669 more long term car parking spaces after carport construction.

Niall MacCarthy of Cork airport shared “We will meet our 2030 energy reduction targets and we are proud to confirm that.”

Owen Power CEO of Greenvolt Next Ireland shared “The company’s aim is to make renewable energy easy, and this solar carport does exactly that by enabling Cork Airport to be more resourceful, have more control, and use more reliable infrastructure. It will also deliver tangible benefits from both a financial and environmental perspective. We look forward to working with Cork Airport to both creating the largest solar carport in Ireland and future proofing the aviation sector.”