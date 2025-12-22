Yesterday was Cork Airport’s busiest pre-Christmas day

Cork Airport expects 164,000 passengers over the festive period, up 7pc compared to last year. The busiest arrival day was yesterday, Sunday December 21 and, for departures, Sunday December 28. Christmas choirs and musicians perform in arrivals until December 23. Cork City Council distributes prizes and gift cards to arriving passengers.

Managing Director at Cork Airport Niall MacCarthy shared “There is nothing like an airport at Christmas and airport welcomes go, nothing like a Cork Airport welcome. We’ve seen them home and will see more home over the next week. Then we’ll see the waves and farewells from Saint Stephen’s Day through New Year’s Day. That’s the tide of an airport, and we take great pride in the friendly service we deliver at Cork Airport every season, but particularly at Christmas.”