Costa Cruises hosts Global Summit in Barcelona.

Costa Cruises have hosted the second Global Summit in Barcelona for 2,500 participants who attended at the Centennial Pavilion of the Fira Montjuic.

The company outlined its 2026 strategy focused on experientiality, personalisation, innovation and sustainability. New itineraries ranged from mini-cruises to over 130-day world cruises. Chefs Ángel León, Bruno Barbieri and Hélène Darroze presented the evolved Archipelago restaurant experience.

Josh Weinstein shared (via video) that Costa played a key role within Carnival Corporation.

Mario Zanetti shared “For almost 78 years, change and the ability to anticipate the future have been part of our DNA. Today, the challenge is to continue to create memorable travel experiences, which connect sea and land in a unique offer in the tourism landscape. Costa Cruises today is a flexible and adaptive experience platform, capable of creating the right product for each audience based on the season, destination and desires of each guest.”

Luigi Stefanelli shared “The expansion of our portfolio with new itineraries is the clearest demonstration of our ability to create wonder with unique proposals in the tourism scene. We continue to introduce innovations that enrich the travel experience, with a range that ranges from mini-cruises of a few days to the Around the World of over 130 days.”