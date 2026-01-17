COUNTDOWN to next weekend’s Holiday World Show in Dublin

Holiday World Show Dublin returns to RDS Simmonscourt from 23 to 25 January 2026 in its 35th year. Over 1,000 travel professionals from more than 50 countries will attend offering direct access to experts for holiday planning. The trade and media morning runs from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Friday 23 January with public opening from 12.30pm that day continuing through Saturday and Sunday. Exhibitors cover destinations tour operators cruise lines ferries insurance passport services and homes in the sun. The event runs alongside the All Ireland Caravan Camping & Motorhome Show.

Tom Randles President of the Irish Travel Agents Association discussed sustainability with modern fuel-efficient aircraft reducing environmental impact. Maria Hourican organiser noted the value of in-person meetings for knowledgeable answers beyond digital sources. The show features 201 destinations from Dublin and over 550 direct routes from Irish airports including 15 new services. Talk Travel sessions with Eoghan Corry cover cruise USA Africa long-haul solo family sun destinations passports visas and airline updates from Aer Lingus and Ryanair.

Maria Hourican organiser of the Holiday World Show Dublin shared “One of the fascinating things about running our annual show has been watching it grow and evolve over the years. In a digital age when time is short spending your time wisely is important and you will not spend time any better than a tour around the stands at the show getting answers to the questions that your smartphone will not provide and meeting people in person.”