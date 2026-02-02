Cruise ship visits to Ireland to increase by 14pc in 2026

With the cruise ship calendar for 2026 nearing completion, Irish ports wil see a 14pc rise in cruise liner traffic for 2026.

Belfast anticipates 150 liners with over 260,000 passengers and crew starting with Fred Olsen’s Bolette on April 1

Cork expects 103 vessels including six maiden calls, starting with AIDAluna on 13 April

Dublin anticipates 84 crusie ship calls commencing with Viking Vela on April 3

Dún Laoghaire Harbour is expecting 66 ships

The three major ports welcomed nearly 750,000 cruise visitors last year contributing a multi-million euro economic impact. Multipliers used for cruise passengers show onshore expenditure averaging €81 per passenger and €29 per crew member.

Cork anticipates its busiest season in decades with the AIDAluna a 2,500-passenger Sphinx-class ship refurbished in 2025 featuring extensive dining entertainment and spa facilities. The season concludes in mid-October with MSC Virtuosa.

Colin Morehead shared: Each cruise season delivers a significant and immediate economic benefit for our local economy, with passenger and crew spend flowing directly into local shops, cafés, restaurants, tour operators and visitor attractions.