Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Cruise ship visits to Ireland to increase by 14pc in 2026

Cruise ship visits to Ireland to increase by 14pc in 2026

0
By on News & Knowledge

With the cruise ship calendar for 2026 nearing completion, Irish ports wil see a 14pc rise in cruise liner traffic for 2026. 

  • Belfast anticipates 150 liners with over 260,000 passengers and crew starting with Fred Olsen’s Bolette on April 1
  • Cork expects 103 vessels including six maiden calls, starting with AIDAluna on 13 April 
  • Dublin anticipates 84 crusie ship calls commencing with Viking Vela on April 3
  • Dún Laoghaire Harbour is expecting 66 ships

The three major ports welcomed nearly 750,000 cruise visitors last year contributing a multi-million euro economic impact. Multipliers used for cruise passengers show onshore expenditure averaging €81 per passenger and €29 per crew member. 

See also  Dublin international film festival announces star-studded 2026 line-up

Cork anticipates its busiest season in decades with the AIDAluna a 2,500-passenger Sphinx-class ship refurbished in 2025 featuring extensive dining entertainment and spa facilities. The season concludes in mid-October with MSC Virtuosa.

Colin Morehead shared: Each cruise season delivers a significant and immediate economic benefit for our local economy, with passenger and crew spend flowing directly into local shops, cafés, restaurants, tour operators and visitor attractions.

Related posts:

Conor-Mowlds of Port `of Cork, chair of Cruise IrelandPort of Cork schedules record 103 cruise calls for 2026 season MSC Cruises confirms major upgrade for Ocean Cay Private Island Paetongtarn Shinawatra Prime MInister of ThailandThailand launches celebrity-driven campaign to boost 2026 global image Bob Jordan CEO of SouthwestSouthwest Airlines reports strong 2025 results and optimistic 2026 outlook
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.