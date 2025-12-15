DAA board appoints Nick Cole as Deputy CEO in escalation of move to unseat Kenny Jacobs

The board of DAA, operator of Dublin and Cork airports, has appointed Nick Cole as deputy chief executives newly created role amidst tensions between Chairman of the Board Vasil geoghegan and CEO Kenny Jacobs.

Mr Cole holds the position of chief executive at DAA International and retains that role alongside the new appointment. Staff received notification of the decision through an internal email from chief people officer Siobhán Griffin.

The board approved the creation of the deputy position without reference to chief executive Kenny Jacobs or clarification on interactions between the roles.

The appointment occurs during continued uncertainty over the tenure of Mr Jacobs, who faces questions amid a rift with the board chaired by Basil Geoghegan.

Mediation in September 2025 produced an exit agreement for Mr Jacobs worth close to €1m, but Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien withheld approval in November 2025 and sought reconciliation. The board is maintaining its position against continuation of Mr Jacobs in the role.

Reports indicate the board considered suspension of Mr Jacobs in December 2025,. Mr Jacobs has accepted an invitation to appear before the Oireachtas transport committee on 21 January 2026 to discuss governance issues. Operations at Dublin and Cork airports are proceeding under Mr Jacobs as chief executive.