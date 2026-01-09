Kenny Jacobs initiates legal action over suspension by Dublin Airport authority

Kenny Jacobs, Chief Executive of DAA, the operator of Dublin and Cork airports, has commenced High Court proceedings against his employer to return to work.

The action follows months of disputes with the daa board, leading to his suspension pending an investigation. Counsel for Mr Jacobs argued in court that he should resume duties after three successful years rather than remain at home.

He is seeking an injunction to halt the investigation without an independent decision-maker and to lift the suspension, claiming it breaches his contract. The case is scheduled to return to court soon.

