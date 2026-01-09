Trending
Basil Geoghegan
Kenny Jacobs initiates legal action over suspension by Dublin Airport authority

Aviation

Kenny Jacobs, Chief Executive of DAA, the operator of Dublin and Cork airports, has commenced High Court proceedings against his employer to return to work. 

The action follows months of disputes with the daa board, leading to his suspension pending an investigation. Counsel for Mr Jacobs argued in court that he should resume duties after three successful years rather than remain at home. 

He is seeking an injunction to halt the investigation without an independent decision-maker and to lift the suspension, claiming it breaches his contract. The case is scheduled to return to court soon.

Padraic Lyons, SC, for Mr Jacobs shared that his client should be allowed to return to work as Chief Executive, a job he said he had carried out successfully for three years rather than languishing at home.

