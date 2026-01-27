Trending
Darragh O'Brien, Minister for Transport

February 4 date set for Dublin Airport Cap ;legislation as DAA does not respond to A4A

  • DAA did not respond to the US Department of Transportation complaint about the Dublin Airport passenger cap.
  • Airlines for America requested curtailment or suspension of flights from Ireland to the US unless the cap is scrapped.
  • The complaint aims to pressure the removal of the cap in the coming weeks.
  • Aer Lingus revealed that heads of bill to remove the cap will be put to Cabinet on February 4.
  • The cap is seen as restricting growth for US airlines at Dublin Airport.

The DAA failed to reply to a complaint lodged with the US Department of Transportation regarding the passenger cap at Dublin Airport. 

This complaint stemmed from a request by Airlines for America to curtail or suspend flights between Ireland and the United States unless the cap is removed promptly. The lobby group seeks urgent action from the US government on this restriction.

Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien recently confirmed that proposals to eliminate the cap will be presented to the Cabinet on February 4. The cap has drawn criticism for limiting growth opportunities at the airport. US airlines have expressed frustration over constraints on their operations while other carriers expand routes.

The issue has escalated amid calls for intervention, with potential implications for transatlantic travel. The complaint highlights perceived restrictions on American carriers’ access to Dublin. Efforts to address the cap through legislation remain underway.

