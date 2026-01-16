Trending
DAA expected to file affidavit today in Kenny Jacobs suspension case

Lawyers for the DAA are expected to file an affidavit in the High Court today 16 January 2026 in response to allegations from suspended chief executive Kenny Jacobs. Jacobs applied last week to have his suspension lifted. The submission could intensify the ongoing rift between the board and Jacobs following months of internal turmoil. The case involves the semi-state airport operator. Details of the affidavit remain pending submission.

The dispute has continued for several months with Jacobs challenging his suspension. The High Court application seeks to address the allegations made publicly. The DAA board maintains its position on the suspension. Proceedings form part of broader governance issues at the organisation. The affidavit response will form the next stage in the legal process.

