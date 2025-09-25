Stephen Timm CEO of Collins Aerospace

Aer Lingus check in and bag tag is back to normal as of this morning after Friday’s cyber attack on Collins Aerospace cMUSE system

Europe’s three stricken airports report that full restoration has reached 90pc of affected passengers since Firday’s cyber-attack, with the help of the UI app.

The Agent UI in ARINC cMUSE local mode reconciles data on reconnection and isolating operations from ongoing hacker access, giving airlines offline access to cached flight data, allowing staff to issue boarding passes and process over 150,000 passengers manually.

At Brussels Airport, Agent UI usage cut check-in queue times from four hours to 90 minutes, despite 140 flight cancellations on 22 September due to software update delays.

Aer Lingus has placed extra customer support personnel in place and is using Agent UI on laptops to check in passengers in impacted airports, including Dublin, Cork and Heathrow. It is also asking passengers other bring their 10kg bag to the gate where it wil be checked in there.

The interface complies with PCI-DSS standards and supports biometric integrations, serving as a bridge during cloud infrastructure rebuild on Amazon Web Services.

Agent UI

Agno Agent UI provides a chat interface built with Next.js, Tailwind CSS and TypeScript for interacting with AgentOS instances via the Agno platform.

The interface supports connections to local or production endpoints, defaulting to http://localhost:7777, with options to edit settings for testing and deployment.

Features include visualization of agent tool calls, reasoning steps, references and multi-modality for images, video and audio content.

Installation uses npx create-agent-ui@latest for automatic setup or manual cloning from GitHub with pnpm install and pnpm dev to run on localhost:3000.

The main branch supports Agno v2.x, while the v1 branch handles legacy Agno v1.x compatibility for multi-agent systems.

cMUSE hacking

Collins Aerospace’s ARINC cMUSE platform ransomware attack starting 19 September 2025, effectively halted electronic check-in and baggage drop at airports including London Heathrow, Brussels, Berlin Brandenburg, Dublin and Cork.

Airports switched to manual operations, causing flight delays and cancellations over the weekend, with the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity confirming the ransomware on 22 September.

The ARINC cMUSE system supports shared resources for airlines, handling check-in, bag drop, security and boarding, integrated with common-use terminal equipment and CUPPS standards.

In April 2025, Collins Aerospace renewed a six-year contract with the Heathrow Airline Operators’ Committee for ARINC cMUSE across four terminals, serving over 80 airlines with cloud and mobile trials planned.

Airports reported losses exceeding €5m from overtime labour and revenue shortfalls

Collins Aerospace shared “The attack affected check-in desks and baggage drops but spared self-service kiosks.”