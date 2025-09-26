Delta Air Lines introduces YouTube content on seatback screens

Julieta McCurry of Delta

Delta Air Lines introduced YouTube content on seatback screens and personal devices via Delta Sync Wi-Fi, starting 1 October 2025.

SkyMiles Members in the USA receive a 14-day YouTube Premium trial, offering ad-free viewing and offline downloads. Curated playlists feature creators like MrBeast and podcasts such as The Mel Robbins Podcast, alongside boarding music from YouTube Music.

Delta’s 165,000 seatback screens across 930 aircraft support the partnership, with plans for a cloud-based Delta Sync 2.0 system in 2026. The initiative follows Delta’s recognition as Best Airline Entertainment in the 2025 Rolling Stone Travel Awards.

Julieta McCurry shared: “This partnership was born from a simple but powerful insight: our customers love YouTube.”

Miguel Quiroga shared: “We’re incredibly proud to bring the best of YouTube and YouTube Premium to the Delta in-flight entertainment experience.”