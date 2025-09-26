Denmark’s Aalborg airport closed for three hours after further drone sitings

Raul Medina CEO of Eurocontrol

Danish police have reported drone sightings near Aalborg airport starting at 9:44 p.m. on 24 September 2025, leading to a three-hour closure until 1 a.m. on 25 September, with flights at a zero rate until 4 a.m. GMT.

Similar drones appeared near Esbjerg, Sonderborg airports, Skrydstrup airbase housing F-16 and F-35 jets, and a military facility in Holstebro, all in western Jutland, prompting increased police presence at critical sites.

Billund airport closed for one hour on 25 September due to related sightings, while three flights diverted from Aalborg to other airports during the incident.

Denmark informed Nato allies of state actors behind the incursions, with Latvia’s foreign minister calling for investments in counter-drone measures amid suspicions of Russian hybrid tactics.

European ministers scheduled talks on 26 September 2025 for a drone wall defence, following Oslo airport’s three-hour closure on 22 September and Polish downing of suspected Russian drones on 10 September.

Baiba Braze shared: “The Danish government said it’s a state activity that operates it. So we will wait for further assessments from our Danish colleagues, but it’s very clear on the allies’ side… we all have to invest in counter-drone capability.”

Troels Lund Poulsen shared: “It certainly does not look like a coincidence. It looks systematic. This is what I would define as a hybrid attack.”

Peter Viggo Jakobsen shared: “This shows at least that we do not have the capacity at present to prevent the intrusion of drones over our airports. This is a hole in our preparedness.”

Peter Hummelgaard shared: “The goal of the flyovers was to sow fear and division.”Mette Frederiksen shared: “There is no doubt that Russia will be a threat to Denmark and Europe for many years to come.”