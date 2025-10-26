Delays at Chicago, Atlanta, Newark and Dallas at US federal shutdown contuse to affect ATC

Donald Trump

Air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration staff continue duties without pay, contributing to a 15pc increase in average flight delays over the past week, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Aviation reported delays at major airports including Chicago O’Hare, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, Newark Liberty, and Dallas Fort Worth.

The US federal government shutdown reaches day 24 on 24 October 2025, with no agreement in sight between Republicans and Democrats on funding legislation for the 2026 fiscal year.

Nonessential operations halted at midnight on 1 October after Congress failed to pass a continuing resolution, furloughing 800,000 federal workers and leaving essential staff unpaid. The Senate adjourned for the weekend without advancing a bill to pay essential employees, extending the impasse into the following week.

The knock on effects are likely to continue after the Federal Aviation Administration suspended training for over 2,000 new controllers hired in fiscal year 2025. Nonessential FAA functions such as aircraft certifications and infrastructure projects remain paused, with the National Air Traffic Controllers Association reporting reduced safety support and suspended maintenance programmes that affect airspace efficiency.

Hospitality operators report a €920m weekly loss to the travel economy from disrupted air services, closed attractions, and reduced visitor spending, per Tourism Economics. Hotel bookings in Washington, DC, declined by 20pc since mid-October, with tour companies cancelling packages tied to federal sites. The US Travel Association estimates total economic damage at €23bn for October alone, compounded by a prior €27bn drop in international arrivals due to trade tensions with Canada. Restaurants and lodging near airports face revenue shortfalls as delayed flights cut passenger traffic, while cruise lines adjust itineraries to avoid ports reliant on national park excursions.

National parks remain accessible for basic use such as roads, trails, and open-air memorials, but visitor centres, campgrounds, and restrooms operate with limited services funded by prior entrance fees. The National Park Service furloughed 70pc of its 12,000 staff, resulting in uncollected trash and unmanaged facilities at sites including Yosemite, Grand Canyon, and Everglades. Reports of illegal activities, such as base jumping from El Capitan in Yosemite, surfaced due to absent rangers, prompting calls from over 35 former superintendents to close parks entirely for safety. States like Utah and Colorado committed funds to maintain access to their parks, but Montana anticipates a €1.1bn hit to tourism output from reduced visits to Glacier and Yellowstone.

Smithsonian Institution museums and the National Zoo closed to the public on 7 October after exhausting prior-year funds to operate through 6 October. The 21 museums, including the National Air and Space Museum and National Museum of African American History and Culture, draw 30m visitors annually and generated €1.2bn in local spending last year. The National Gallery of Art shuttered on 5 October, while non-federally funded sites such as the National Building Museum and Phillips Collection stay open. Closures cancelled school trips and events, with Pentagon-operated schools halting extracurriculars and travel to DC attractions. The Statue of Liberty, managed by the National Park Service, limits access to its pedestal and crown, affecting ferry operations from New York.

Negotiations stalled over spending cuts proposed by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, including rescissions to foreign aid and public broadcasting under the Rescissions Act of 2025. House Speaker Mike Johnson described the shutdown as the second-longest in history, attributing delays to Democratic demands. Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicated talks would resume on Monday, but analysts predict extension beyond November without compromise. Furloughed workers received partial pay on 10 October, but full paychecks for 1.4m employees, including military personnel, remain withheld, exacerbating economic strain in regions dependent on federal tourism.