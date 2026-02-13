Destination2 brand launched in Irish market by American Holidays

Destination2, a travel brand founded in England in 2018, has been launched in the Irish market at an even in Dublin. The product is consumer only, available of the company website and through American Holidays shops.

A launch event in Dublin was told that Destination2 would contract some hotel separately for the Irish market, as well as using the existing network and, in some markets, DMCs.

Last July, TravCorp Holdings, the parent company behind Destination2, completed the acquisition of Specialist Holidays Group from Travelopia, a move that brought the well established American Holidays brand into its portfolio alongside Citalia and Sovereign Luxury Travel. T

his strategic purchase, for an undisclosed sum, aimed to bolster TravCorp’s presence in the premium, tailor made and specialist holiday sectors, with American Holidays renowned for its expertise in customised trips to the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

Chief executive Andy Freeth poutlined ambitions to strengthen these acquisitions by investing in product development and marketing. American Holidays maintains an active programme of tailor made offerings, including multicentre adventures and exclusive deals,

Ray Scully of American Hollidays share: “we have long had an excellent holiday among holiday makers going west, this enable us to go east as well.”