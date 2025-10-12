More details revealed of Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, from 23 to 27 October

Mark Murphy Director of Guinness Jazz Festival

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, from 23 to 27 October 2025, marks its 47th edition during the October bank holiday weekend.

The event features over 500 musicians across 100 events in 80 venues, including ticketed shows and a free Guinness Music Trail. Performers include Lee Fields & The Expressions, Orchestra Baobab, Rejjie Snow, and Nubya Garcia. Sold-out shows feature Cymande, The Pharcyde, and Maverick Sabre, with extra dates added for some acts.

Local talent like Shane Johnson and Aby Coulibaly support headline performances. The festival extends to Douglas and Kinsale, with pop-up gigs and brass bands. Tickets, starting at €20, are available at www.guinnesscorkjazz.com.

Róisín Kivlehan shared: “The final line-up makes this year’s festival a must for music lovers across genres.”