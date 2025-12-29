Trending
Helen McEntee Miinister for Justice
DFA reminds citizens that online applications are now open to first time applicants and new borns

It is that time of the year again, the time of the year when the DFA urgse citizens to check passport validity ahead of new year travel plans. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs runs the Passport Online service for quick applications and this has now been extended to first time applicants and the Department is urging parents to use the system for children’s passports.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee launched the 2026 Don’t Be That Person campaign. The initiative focused on awareness of online applications for renewals and first-time passports. Ninety-three percent of applicants chose Passport Online this year.

The department confirmed Passport Online as the fastest and cheapest method for all passport types. Applications covered adults, children, and new-borns. Citizens abroad can now access the service without extra complications.

Minister McEntee shared “As people begin planning holidays, family trips, and work travel for the year ahead, it’s vital to check the validity of your passport as you make your preparations. As a parent of young children myself, I know the organisation that goes into planning a family holiday. For parents planning to travel with children, particularly their first holiday, applying online and early is key.”

