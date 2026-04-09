Disarray in Delhi as Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns in anticipation of Willie Walsh’s arrival at Indigo

Campbell Wilson resigned as CEO of Air India.

The resignation follows the plane crash in Ahmedabad that took 260 lives.

Campbell Wilson joined Air India in 2022 after its acquisition by Tata Group.

The airline recorded progress in cabin upgrades and operational performance under his leadership.

Air India will search for a successor while Campbell Wilson remains in post until found.

Air India is undergoing a leadership change as CEO Campbell Wilson has resigned after four years in the role. The resignation comes ten months after the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad which affected the airline and in advance of the arrival of Willie Walsh as CEO of low cost rivals IndiGo. Campbell Wilson took the leadership role following the acquisition of Air India by Tata Group.

Campbell Wilson joined Air India in 2022 after decades of mismanagement under government ownership which resulted in consistent losses mounting debt and operational inefficiencies. The airline made tangible progress under his leadership with major cabin upgrades an expanded workforce and improved operational performance. The fatal crash in June last year which took the lives of 260 people on a London Gatwick-bound flight brought increased scrutiny into safety procedures.

Air India confirmed that Campbell Wilson will stay in his role until a successor is found. The resignation poses questions about the future direction of the airline and its ability to return to profitability. Industry analysts continue to monitor developments at the carrier.

Campbell Wilson shared “The time is right for me to hand over the reins for the next phase of Air India’s rise. It has been a true honour to play a small part in this latest chapter of Air India’s long history and I will continue to be an enthusiastic supporter of this wonderful organization and its people.”