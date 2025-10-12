Halloween events in the north of Ireland for October 2025

John McGrillen of Tourism NI

Discover NI has curated a list of Halloween events for October 2025, celebrating the region’s connection to Samhain, the ancient Celtic festival that birthed Halloween over 2,000 years ago.

Events span Derry, Belfast, Hillsborough, Armagh, and the Causeway Coast, all within a 90-minute drive from Dublin. Derry hosts Europe’s largest Halloween festival from 28 to 31 October, featuring the Awakening the Walled City Trail, a Samhain Market, and a Halloween Carnival Parade with a fireworks finale. Belfast offers the Jail of Horror at Crumlin Road Gaol from 17 to 30 October and W5’s Enchanted Hollow from 11 October to 2 November.

Hillsborough Castle provides a Halloween maze and pumpkin carving from 25 October to 2 November. Armagh’s events include the Footsteps in the Forest Festival at Slieve Gullion from 20 to 26 October and the Game of Thrones Studio Tour’s Beyond the Wall event on 31 October to 1 November. Ballygally Castle offers a Trick or Treat Castle Retreat on 26 October with a Halloween-themed buffet and overnight stay.

Clare McCoy shared: “Northern Ireland’s Halloween events capture the spirit of Samhain with something for everyone.”