Disney Cruise Line stages naming ceremony for Disney Adventure in Singapore

Disney Cruise Line has staged a lavish naming ceremony for the Disney Adventure on 4 March 2026 in Singapore marking its first vessel to sail in Southeast Asia.

The ceremony occurred in the Walt Disney Theatre with performances by regional vocalists, musicians, a twenty-three piece orchestra, and appearances from Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse.

Robert Downey Jr served as godparent and provided a remote blessing for the ship.

The Disney Adventure featured seven themed areas, a Broadway-style musical called Remember, and the first roller coaster at sea named Ironcycle Test Run.

The ship arrived in Singapore on 3 March 2026 and embarked on its maiden voyage on 10 March with three- and four-night itineraries from Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Josh D’Amaro shared “As our first ship to homeport in Asia, the Disney Adventure represents a new chapter for Disney Cruise Line and will introduce Disney to audiences who may be experiencing our magic for the very first time.” naming Josh D’Amaro

Robert Downey Jr. shared “Being the godparent of this majestic vessel is an honor. I christen thee, Disney Adventure, may God bless this ship and all who sail upon her.”