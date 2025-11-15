Disney Cruise Line names Disney Destiny in ceremony at Port Everglades

Disney Cruise Line has named Disney Destiny at a ceremony in Port Everglades.

The ceremony features pop rock arrangements from Disney films. Susan Egan bestowed her blessing as godmother. The event included drone special effects on ship in a production that combined concert energy with Disney theatricality.

Josh D’Amaro shared “For more than 100 years, we have entertained our fans in new and innovative ways, connecting them to the Disney stories they love.”

Joe Schott shared “The Disney Cruise Line team, alongside our Disney Imagineers, have invested years of their expertise, creativity and dedication into this beautiful ship.”