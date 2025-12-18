Trending
Disney Cruise Line takes delivery of Disney Adventure from Meyer Werft

Disney Cruise Line has taken delivery of Disney Adventure from Meyer Werft at a handover ceremony held in Pappenberg in Germany.

The vessel’s maiden cruise is scheduled from Singapore on March 10. The ship offes three and four-night cruises. Adventure is the largest in Disney fleet at 208,000 tons. 6,700 passengers at full capacity, with roughly 2,500 crew, making it Disney’s largest ship and a significant expansion for Asian cruises from Singapore starting in 2026. Disney redesigned the ship to focus on comfort and themed experiences, reducing its original potential capacity. 

Originally commissioned as the Global Dream for Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises brand, it was repurposed after the collapse of its owner.

