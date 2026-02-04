Disney names theme park division head Josh D’Amaro as new CEO

Walt Disney has confirmed Josh D’Amaro as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Bob Iger at the annual shareholder meeting on 18 March.

D’Amaro, aged 54 and chairman of Disney Experiences, brings nearly three decades of service with the company, having overseen the theme parks, cruises, and consumer products division that generates the largest share of profits. The appointment follows an extended succession process overseen by chairman James Gorman after Iger’s multiple tenure extensions and the earlier replacement of Bob Chapek.

Dana Walden has been named president and chief content officer alongside the leadership change. D’Amaro’s experiences unit recorded a record operating profit of nearly €9.2bn last fiscal year, accounting for about 60pc of total earnings, while he advances projects such as a new theme park in Abu Dhabi. Challenges include a drop in international visitors to United States parks, competition from streaming rivals, the impact of generative artificial intelligence on content creation, upcoming labour negotiations, and political pressures.

James Gorman shared “Josh has demonstrated a strong vision for the company’s future and a deep understanding of the creative spirit that makes Disney unique.”