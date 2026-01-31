Donald Trump threatens to ‘decertify’ Canadian-made aircraft

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed on Truth Social his intention to decertify all Canadian-made aircraft including Bombardier Global Express family models until Canada certifies Gulfstream G500 G600 G700 and G800 jets.

He cited alleged delays in Canadian certification of the US-made aircraft and threatened a 50pc tariff on Canadian aircraft if unresolved. The statement lacks direct legal authority for decertification.

A White House official clarified any action would apply only to new aircraft not those already in service in the United States. Bombardier noted the statement and is engaging Canadian authorities. The Federal Aviation Administration controls US type certification with no immediate regulatory action implemented.

Donald Trump shared Canada has wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700, and 800 jets, one of the greatest, most technologically advanced airplanes ever made. We are hereby decertifying their Bombardier Global Expresses, and all aircraft made in Canada, until such time as Gulfstream, a great American company, is fully certified, as it should have been many years ago.