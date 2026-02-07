Trending
Concerns that Donegal Dublin PSO may lose afternoon flight

Concerns have arisen over proposed timetable changes to the Donegal Dublin public service obligation flights set to commence after the contract renewal on 25 February 2026. 

The adjustments could shift morning and evening departures later and potentially eliminate the afternoon return service entirely. The route supports cancer patients from the northwest travelling to Dublin for treatment alongside commuters attending work or appointments with same day return possible under current schedules.

Supporters include iconic singer Daniel O’Donnell a regular user of the service voiced support for maintaining the existing timetable through social media posts. A petition opposing the changes has gathered over 10,000 signatures since its launch earlier in the week. Donegal Cancer Flights and Services described the afternoon flight as a lifeline enabling dignified same day medical access without overnight stays or added strain.

The lobby group shared in a written statement “Reaching 10,000 signatories is an extraordinary show of solidarity and community strength. This campaign is not about convenience or politics it is about people. It is about protecting the Donegal–Dublin PSO afternoon flight a lifeline that allows cancer patients and others with serious medical needs to travel for treatment with dignity safety same-day access to care and to travel home again on the same day.”

