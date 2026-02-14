Doolin prepares for 32nd Miko Russell weekend traditional music festival

Further details have been announced of the 32nd annual Miko Russell Weekend in Doolin February 21-22. This Irish traditional music festival serves as a remembrance event honouring the world-renowned concertina player Micho Russell.

The event attracts visitors from Ireland and beyond to enjoy sessions, workshops, and performances in the scenic coastal village. The event boosts local tourism in north Clare by drawing music enthusiasts to pubs and venues throughout the weekend.

Saturday, 21 February 2026

Music Workshops (10:00 AM – 12:00 PM): Instrumental workshops held in various local pubs including McGann’s (Fiddle with Tara Breen), McDermott’s (Banjo), and O’Connor’s (Flute/Whistle with Christy Barry).

Main Afternoon Concert (2:00 PM – 4:30 PM): Held at the Russell Cultural Centre. Featuring Andreas de Staic at 2:00 PM, followed by the band Peter Street at 3:30 PM.

Evening Concert (8:00 PM): The Máirtín O’Connor Trio performing at The Barn, Hotel Doolin.

Sessions: Ongoing traditional music sessions in all local pubs throughout the day and evening.

Sunday, 22 February 2026