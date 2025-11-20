Bernadette Randles’ Dromhall Hotel Kerry celebrates 60 years in business

Bernadette Randles of Dromhall Hall

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has unveiled a portrait of the late Kay Randles at the Dromhall Hotel in Killarney to celebrate sixty years in business.

Kay Randles and her husband Neil founded the hotel on Muckross Road in 1965. Close to 150 guests attended the 60th anniversary celebration including Ministers Norma Foley and Michael Healy-Rae Bernadette Randles ran the hotel as the second-generation proprietor.

The event honoured Kay Randles who led the business for 38 years after her husband’s death

Bernadette Randles shared “This is a very special day for us – a day to celebrate 60 years in business, a milestone that began as nothing more than a dream in the mind and heart of our mother, Kay Randles, back in 1965. Today is about that dream – her dream – and about the remarkable woman who turned it into a legacy”

“We are deeply grateful that the Taoiseach will honour our mother’s impact, not just on our family, but on the town of Killarney and the wider world of tourism” Bernadette Randles shared “For sixty years she poured her life, her energy and her love into building these hotels and businesses, all while raising six children”

“She and my father, Neil, were married just 26 years when he passed away, suddenly, at the age of 50” Micheál Martin shared “Killarney has a very unique sense of getting things done and it is the one location that knows how to do tourism”

Micheál Martin shared “There’s something about the mindset of the community and the people of Killarney, like the Randles family, are just extraordinary” Micheál Martin shared “Kay Randles had demonstrated remarkable vision and determination throughout her life and she was like a spark that could never be dimmed”