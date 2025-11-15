Dubai Airshow 2025 opens on Monday

Dubai Airshow 2025 opens in two days at Dubai World Central airport. The event runs from 17 to 21 November. Organisers expect more than 1,500 exhibitors from 100 countries. Over 200 aircraft will appear in flying and static displays. Twelve conference tracks will cover topics including sustainability and air mobility. The show draws trade visitors only, with entry at €275 including VAT.

Registration closed last week. Shuttle buses operate from Dubai and Abu Dhabi hotels during show days. The site spans 25 square kilometres at the airport, which handles cargo and growing passenger traffic. Construction expands the facility to serve 260 million passengers per year by 2050.

Boeing returns after absence in 2023. The company displays the 777X prototype in static park. Military aircraft include the P-8 Poseidon and B-52 in flying demonstrations. Airbus presents the A350-1000 in flight. Emirates marks 40 years with a special livery on an A380. The carrier operates from Dubai International, which processed 87 million passengers in 2024.

China debuts the Comac C919 narrowbody jet. The aircraft enters service with domestic airlines this year. Analysts forecast orders from Middle Eastern carriers. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation exhibits the upgraded Yak-130M trainer and light combat jet. Pakistan sends JF-17 fighters and Super Mushshak trainers for aerobatics. India deploys three HAL Tejas jets for display and flight.

Electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles feature in air displays. Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation demonstrate prototypes. Honda exhibits a one-third scale model of its eVTOL. The sector targets commercial operations in 2026. The International Air Transport Association estimates eVTOLs will carry 10 million passengers annually by 2030.

Air China Cargo signs for six Airbus A350 freighters at €2.1 billion list price. Deliveries start in 2029. The order marks the first A350F for mainland China. Four options remain under review. Flydubai expands its Boeing 737 fleet with leases from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise.

The show precedes the International Air Chiefs Conference on 16 November. Topics include vertical lift and defence partnerships. Geopolitical tensions influence exhibits. Sanctions limit Russian participation to non-military items like the AL-51F1 engine for the Su-57M1 fighter.

Sustainability sessions address net-zero goals. Dubai Airports showcases waste reduction and energy systems. The sector emits 2 per cent of global CO2. Fuel efficiency improves 1.5 per cent per year since 2005.

Skyview platform opens to families for flying displays. The area hosts 15,000 visitors over five days. Airshow After Dark extends Tuesday hours to 21:00 with drone shows, skydiving and music. The event generates €5 billion in economic impact for the emirate.

Informa Markets organises the biennial show since 1989. The 2023 edition secured €100 billion in orders. This year forecasts €50 billion in commitments. Media coverage reaches 1,350 outlets.