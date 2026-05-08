Hibernia Line confirms new Cork ferry service to France’s Boulogne-sur-Mer

Hibernia Line operates six sailings per week between Cork and Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Service starts from mid-June 2026 with evening departures.

Up to 250 jobs created including crew positions from National Maritime College.

Vessels carry over 600 passengers per sailing with extensive cabin capacity.

Freight service provides 2,200 to 2,500 lane metres of deck space.

New ferry operator Hibernia Line has formally announced a new year-round direct ferry route between Ringaskiddy in Cork and Boulogne-sur-Mer in France.

The operator confirmed bookings open for the vessels St Patrick and MV Akka that will operate six sailings per week in each direction from mid-June 2026. The service supports both passenger travel and freight with evening departures from Cork at 21:00 and arrivals the following evening.

Hibernia Line was founded by Aidan Coffey, a veteran in the shipping and logistics industry, who previously co-founded DFDS Seaways Ireland. Under his leadership, the company recently announced a new direct ferry service between Cork (Ringaskiddy) and Boulogne-sur-Mer in France, scheduled to begin in June 2026

The route creates up to 250 jobs in Ireland and France including around 200 crew positions. Hibernia Line projects to carry upwards of 250,000 passengers annually. The vessels provide private cabins pet-friendly options dining areas lounges and children play facilities with the St Patrick holding 193 cabins and MV Akka 227 cabins.

Passengers gain access from France to Belgium the Netherlands Germany and beyond while freight benefits from direct corridors into continental Europe. The service operates six days per week year-round with dedicated driver cabins on overnight crossings. The St Patrick offers 2,200 lane metres of deck space and MV Akka 2,500 lane metres.

Seán Canney shared “Hibernia Line’s new route represents a significant enhancement in Ireland’s connectivity with mainland Europe strengthening both passenger travel and freight capacity.”

Aidan Coffey shared “The focus is on consistency frequency and a service that works for both freight and passengers.”

Céline Place shared “I am delighted to see the opening of the new year-round ferry service linking Ringaskiddy with Boulogne-sur-Mer.”