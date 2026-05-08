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Aileesh Carew of Epic
Aileesh Carew of Epic

EPIC emigration centre showcases new features at tenth anniversary gala event in Dublin

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By on News & Knowledge
  • EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum marked ten years with a gala event in Dublin.
  • Guests included Mary Robinson, Jarlath Burns and founder Neville Isdell.
  • Attendees explored newly upgraded galleries after a €2 million investment.
  • The museum added a sensory experience and a large interactive LED floor.
  • New features improve accessibility and expand the exhibition space.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum has hosted a special gala event at its visitor centre in Dublin to mark its tenth anniversary. The evening has brought together distinguished guests including former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, GAA President Jarlath Burns, and Neville Isdell, former CEO of Coca-Cola and founder of EPIC. Attendees received the opportunity to explore the newly upgraded galleries following a €2m investment in the experience.

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The gala took place in the CHQ Building in Dublin’s Docklands, the historic site from which many emigrants departed. Neville Isdell established the museum in 2016 to tell the story of Irish emigration and its global impact. New features include the ‘Isle of the Senses’ sensory experience, a 28 square metre interactive LED floor, expanded exhibition space with natural light, and an enhanced museum app for better accessibility and multilingual support.

Mary Robinson, Jarlath Burns and Neville Isdell addressed guests during the celebration that highlighted ten years of storytelling and cultural connection. Visitors moved through the updated galleries that cover Ireland’s emigration history and the contributions of the Irish diaspora. 

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A new exhibition focuses on the phrase ‘No Irish need apply,; a phrase which once accompanied job advertisements in England and the US.

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