HERE is the code for Dublin Airport’s €5.99 Fast Track promotion (book by Friday)

Dublin Airport has launched a limited-time €5.99 Fast Track promotion, allowing passengers to access priority security lanes for under €6 ahead of their summer departures.

Travelers can redeem the offer by using the discount code 599FAST at checkout on the official Dublin Airport Website or mobile app. Bookings must be completed by midnight on Friday, July 24, 2026, and the promotion is valid for all travel dates up to August 31, 2026.

Promo Code: Enter 599FAST at checkout.

Booking Deadline: Before midnight on Friday, July 24, 2026.

Travel Window: Valid for departures up to August 31, 2026.

Standard Pricing: Usually costs between €7.99 and €13.99 depending on date and time. [1, 2, 3]

Terminal 1: Open from 04:00 to 21:00. Located in Departures on Level 3, Mezzanine Floor.

Terminal 2: Open from 04:00 to 18:00. Located on Level 2 right before the main security screening area.

Target Speed: Designed to clear passengers through security in under 10 minutes.

Bookings are limited to a maximum of 10 entries per transaction and are fully flexible up to four hours before your pre-booked arrival time. Cancelled bookings are fully refunded back to your card within five business days.

The initiative provides a cost effective way for travellers to reduce waiting times during peak holiday periods.