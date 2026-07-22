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Jaume Collboni Mayor of Barcelona
Jaume Collboni Mayor of Barcelona since June 17, 2023. he succeeded Ada Colau,

Barcelona raises cruise passenger tax to €24

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By on Afloat
  • Barcelona’s City Council approved a €24 tax for cruise passengers staying under 12 hours.
  • The decision triples the current tax and was proposed by Mayor Jaume Collboni.
  • The increase is expected to incentivize homeporting operations.
  • Passengers will pay an additional €6 in regional taxes.
  • Barcelona has considered an annual cap of 3.5m cruise passengers.

Barcelona’s City Council has approved a plan to raise the municipal tax for cruise passengers to €24 per person for stays under 12 hours. The decision was approved following a meeting of the Committee on Economy and Finance, increasing the current tax threefold. The initiative, proposed by Mayor Jaume Collboni earlier this year, was originally set to be applied gradually through 2029.

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The immediate increase has been greenlit by local authorities and is expected to be enacted into law following the upcoming fiscal ordinances meeting scheduled for the end of the year. Marc Serra from the BComú political party stated the change serves as a tool to send a message to cruise lines, pushing them to seek other destinations. The increase is also expected to incentivize homeporting operations, reducing the number of port-of-call guests arriving in the city.

In addition to the €24 municipal fee, passengers will also pay an additional €6 in regional taxes. Barcelona has reportedly been discussing limiting the number of cruise guests arriving in the city, considering an annual cap of 3.5m passengers. The city has also approved a plan to reduce the number of cruise terminals in its port, with three terminals expected to be demolished to make room for a newer and larger facility.

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