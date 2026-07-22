Dublin flights among hundreds canceled due to severe thunderstorms in New York & Washington DC

Dublin flights are amongst hundreds of flight cancellations and severe delays at John F. Kennedy International Airport caused by severe summer thunderstorms rolling through the Northeast USA. Current cancellations include:

JFK DL045@13.15 & inbound DL044

Inbound Washington EI116 arr 05.15

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued ground stops across major New York hubs, pushing average ground delays at JFK to about four hours at the peak of the storms. Heavy disruptions have continued into Wednesday, July 22, as planes and crews remain out of position.

Torrential rain and wind gusts up to 50 knots forced a collective total of thousands of disrupted flights across the New York metropolitan area, including JFK, LaGuardia (LGA), and Newark (EWR).

Major carriers have issued flexible travel alerts allowing passengers to rebook without paying change fees or fare differences:

JetBlue Airways: Issued a waiver for travel through July 22, allowing free rebooking for flights through July 26.

United Airlines: Extended waivers for JFK travel on July 21 and 22, requiring rebooking by July 23 for the same city and cabin.

American Airlines: Rebooking fee waivers apply for scheduled travel through July 22. Check details directly on the American Airlines Travel Alerts page.

Delta Air Lines: Actively providing waivers for NYC-area thunderstorm disruptions.

Passengers are advised to verify Flight Status: Before heading to the airport, look up your specific flight number using the FlightAware Live JFK Tracker or the official JFK Airport Flight Status Tool.

Per U.S. Department of Transportation regulations, if your airline cancels your flight and you choose not to accept the rebooked itinerary, you are legally entitled to a full cash refund, not just a travel voucher. Avoid long airport queues by managing changes through your airline’s mobile app or official website.