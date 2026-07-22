AerCap orders 15 Boeing 787 to bring Dreamliner fleet to 140

AerCap ordered 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners at the Farnborough Airshow.

Aircraft are scheduled for delivery through 2033.

The aircraft will be powered by GE Aerospace’s GEnx-1B engines.

The agreement includes substitution rights to the Boeing 787-10.

AerCap will increase its 787 fleet to approximately 140 aircraft.

AerCap has placed a direct order for 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, increasing its fleet of 787 aircraft to approximately 140. The announcement was made at the Farnborough International Air Show, with aircraft scheduled for delivery through 2033. AerCap has selected GE Aerospace’s GEnx-1B engines to power the aircraft, and the agreement includes substitution rights to the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, stated the addition of the 15 Boeing 787 aircraft further strengthens the company’s position as the world’s largest owner of 787 aircraft. He stated the transaction enables customers to access one of the industry’s most versatile and sought-after aircraft families. Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, stated AerCap’s continued investment in the 787 Dreamliner family underscores the airplane’s role in enabling long-haul connectivity.

Edward Walsh, U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, stated the order underscores the strength of the economic relationship between the United States and Ireland and the deep partnership between AerCap and Boeing. AerCap is headquartered in Dublin and serves approximately 300 customers worldwide with comprehensive fleet solutions.

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, shared, “The addition of these 15 Boeing 787 aircraft to our fleet further strengthens our position as the world’s largest owner of 787 aircraft.”

Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, shared, “AerCap’s continued investment in the 787 Dreamliner family underscores the airplane’s role in enabling long-haul connectivity and superior economics for airlines.”