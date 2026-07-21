Ireland buys ANOTHER $3bn worth of aircraft: Key takeaways from day TWO of the Farnborough air show

Day two of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2026) focused on continued commercial aircraft orders, defence advancements (especially counter-drone and autonomous systems), and international partnerships. Key trends included rising defence spending, AI/autonomous warfare interest, supply chain pressures, and sustainability/SAF discussions.

Commercial Aviation:

Day two (Tuesday, July 21, 2026) saw steady order momentums with dozens more aircraft deals, Irish lessors once more amongst them, building on the strong start of day one which saw over 230 orders and $50bn of trade, $24bn from Irish operators. Morning announcements alone included at least 43 aircraft orders/commitments/MoUs plus conversions, emphasizing widebodies, narrowbodies, freighters, lessors, and emerging-market carriers.

Boeing highlights included Dublin based AerCap, which ordered 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners (with substitution rights for 787-10s), boosting its Dreamliner portfolio to 140. Uganda Airlines placed its first Boeing order: 4x 737-8s plus 4x 787-9s for regional/long-haul growth. MSC Air Cargo ordered 5x 777-8 Freighters (programme now more than 80 orders). Luxair converted options to firm orders for 2x 737-10s plus options for 2 more. A 767-300ER conversion to freighter was announced for Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines, the first 767-300BCF for a Kazakh carrier.

Airbus highlights included Philippine Airlines (PAL) signed an MoU for 9 more A350-1000s (doubling its total to 18). Shohin Airlines, the new Tajikistani carrier, ordered 4 A320neo-family aircraft (2x A320neo plus 2x A321neo).

These deals reflect airlines/lessors securing scarce future delivery slots amid tight production, with a mix of passenger growth, cargo demand, and fleet modernization.

Defence and Advanced Systems: Drones and Next-Gen Focus

Defence remained prominent, with emphasis on counter-drone tech, autonomous systems, and collaborative programmes amid global tensions. Notable announcements:

Lockheed Martin unveiled the MORFIUS X-Rotor: a ground-launched microwave counter-drone system that can disable 50 plus hostile drones per flight, reusable, and integrable with existing air defences.

TEKEVER launched the AR6 family of heavy-lift autonomous drones (up to 200 kg payload over 500 km) for military/civilian use.

Canada joined the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) (England-Italy-Japan sixth-gen fighter) as an observer.

Leonardo/PT ESystem Solutions Indonesia: Contract for 12 M-346F Block 20 light fighters (deliveries from 2030) plus LOI for AW149 helicopters.

BAE Systems, Boeing, and Saab teamed for a next-gen pilot training aircraft (T-7-based) for the RAF to replace Hawks.

Raytheon UK’s Red Kite precision weapon, Embraer-Anduril MoU for C-390 missile integration, BAE’s BlackThorn modular warhead, and Ukrainian Liutyi UAV displays.

Flying displays and demonstrations continued with F-35A, eVTOL activity from Vertical Aerospace building on prior days.

The show (running July 20–24, 2026) balances commercial momentum with a strong defence tilt, driven by geopolitical factors. Day 2 reinforced Farnborough as a key platform for both order flow and technology unveilings. For the latest, check official sources or live updates, as announcements evolve rapidly.