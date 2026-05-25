Dublin Airport home insulation scheme has stalled

The scheme has stalled following European Commission intervention.

Certain homes near Dublin Airport could avail of the programme.

The DAA cannot legally progress the multi million euro project.

The intervention relates to the newest runway decision.

Government legislation addresses the passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

The European Commission intervention has stalled a multi million euro home insulation scheme for properties near Dublin Airport. Certain homes in the area could have availed of the initiative linked to the airport’s newest runway operations. The DAA cannot legally progress the project at present.

The Commission made its decision earlier in 2026 regarding the use of the runway. This has directly affected the scheme rollout for affected residents. Officials continue to review the implications for local households.

The Government has advanced related legislation on Dublin Airport passenger numbers. This occurs amid ongoing operational considerations at the facility.