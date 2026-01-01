Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Dublin airport issued 1,931 fines in 2025 for drivers who dawdled too long at Dublin Airport’s drop-off zones
Graeme McQueen of Dublin Airport Authority
Graeme McQueen of Dublin Airport Authority

Dublin airport issued 1,931 fines in 2025 for drivers who dawdled too long at Dublin Airport’s drop-off zones

0
By on Aviation

Dublin airport issued 1,931 fines in 2025 for drivers who dawdled too long at Dublin Airport’s drop-off zones

Police responded to 15,500 incidents during the year. Medical emergencies numbered 3,158. A clampdown in the car park led to 351 notices for tailgating and 197 vehicles towed. 

Graeme McQueen, head of media relations at daa, shared “This year also saw us complete the multi-million euro rollout of new cutting-edge C3 scanners in both terminals, which enabled us to remove the old 100ml liquid limit once and for all.”

Related posts:

Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair record November sees growth back to 6pc after summer blip Travel Journalist Eoghan CorryLISTEN: Crackdown on duty free cigarettes Eoghan Corry & Katie Hannon Tony Douglas CEO of Riyadh AirSaudi Arabia to launch a THIRD new airline to fuel tourism boom Carsten Spohr CEO of LufthansaLufthansa unveils new premium check-in at Frankfurt
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.