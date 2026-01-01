Dublin airport issued 1,931 fines in 2025 for drivers who dawdled too long at Dublin Airport’s drop-off zones

Police responded to 15,500 incidents during the year. Medical emergencies numbered 3,158. A clampdown in the car park led to 351 notices for tailgating and 197 vehicles towed.

Graeme McQueen, head of media relations at daa, shared “This year also saw us complete the multi-million euro rollout of new cutting-edge C3 scanners in both terminals, which enabled us to remove the old 100ml liquid limit once and for all.”