Dublin Airport unveils upgraded 51st & Green and new Phoenix lounges, available to book from Thursday

Dublin Airport have reopened the upgraded 51st & Green Lounge in Terminal 2 on Tuesday 31 March for passengers travelling to North America.

The lounges underwent major overhaul and expansion as part of a multi-million euro investment by daa.

A new Phoenix Lounge opens in Terminal 1 with over 300 seats and becomes available to book online from Thursday 16 April. The Phoenix Lounge provides double the seating and triple the food and drink options compared to the previous T1 Lounge.

Both lounges offer hot food with fresh local produce, draught Guinness, beers, wines, cocktails and spirits, and complete the full overhaul of airport lounges alongside the Martello and Liffey lounges.

Ronan Fitzsimons shared “Demand for airport lounges at Dublin Airport has never been stronger, so we’ve invested heavily to create more space, more choice and a much better experience for passengers. From expanded seating to improved food and drink options – including a pint of Guinness on tap – we’re confident these upgraded lounges will give travellers the perfect place to relax before their flight.”