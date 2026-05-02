Irish whiskey producers lobby to join Scotch in removal of Trump’s 10pc tariff

Whiskey produced in the t26 counties currently attracts a 10 pc tariff in the US.

The IWA welcomed any move towards restoration of tariff free transatlantic spirits trade.

Irish Whiskey holds an export value of €450m annually to the US.

The association represents whiskey producers on the island of Ireland.

Eoin Ó Catháin noted the potential for disparity between producers in Ireland and the six counties.

The Irish Whiskey Association has expressed concerns over potential cross border tariff differences following US tariff changes on Scotch Whisky. The association welcomed moves towards restoration of tariff free transatlantic spirits trade. It noted that whiskey produced in the 26 counties currently attracts a 10pc tariff in the US.

Eoin Ó Catháin said it was the association’s understanding that the change would lead to tariff liberalisation for Irish Whiskey produced in the six counties while producers in the 26 counties continue to pay the tariff.

Ireland;s producers in the 26 counties export €450m worth of whiskey annually to the US market as part of an overall €800m drinks sector export figure. Irish Whiskey operates as a single geographical indication across the whole island of Ireland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade stated that the Government continues to advocate for reduced tariffs on Irish Whiskey. No immediate adjustment to tariff schedules has taken place and both Irish and Scotch whiskies remain tariffed at 10pc under measures from 2 April. Industry sources continued to seek confirmation on exact details and timing.

Eoin Ó Catháin shared “it is the Irish Whiskey Association’s understanding that it will lead to a tariff liberalisation for Irish Whiskey produced in the north. We understand that the zero-for-zero for spirits producers, for Irish whiskey, for Irish cream remains a priority for them.”

John Swinney shared “This is tremendous news for Scotland.”

Peter Kyle shared “This is great news for our Scotch whisky industry, which is worth almost £1 billion in exports and supports thousands of jobs across Scotland.”