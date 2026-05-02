Spirit Airlines stands on the brink of collapse as rescue efforts fail to raise required $500m from US government

Spirit Airlines stands on the brink of cessation of operations after rescue attempts collapsed in recent days.

The US budget carrier which has operated under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection has prepared to halt flights as early as 3am eastern time on Saturday following the failure to secure a proposed 500 million dollar government lifeline. Talks between the airline board, creditors and the Trump administration reached an impasse despite a final proposal that included financing in exchange for substantial equity stakes.

The carrier faced mounting pressures from elevated jet fuel prices linked to Middle East disruptions which undermined its restructuring plans. Earlier agreements with lenders that aimed for an exit from bankruptcy by late spring or early summer unravelled amid these cost increases. President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration presented a final offer and indicated that further announcements could follow although a board meeting on Friday ended without agreement.

Passengers with existing bookings face uncertainty as the airline winds down activities with industry observers noting potential impacts on routes and competition in the low cost segment. No immediate alternative rescue package has materialised as Spirit which entered bankruptcy for the second time in less than two years exhausts its available cash reserves.