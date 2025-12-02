Dublin Christmas lights switched on across 25 city locations

Dublin City Council Winter Lights 2023 Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

Dublin Winter Lights have been switched on across 25 city locations.

New installations included an interactive LED pixel wall at Wolfe Tone Square and a floating light boat on the River Liffey. Merrion Square Park featured a giant kaleidoscope and interactive experiences with €2 adult tickets.

Organisers prioritised low-carbon operation using LEDs, projections and hydro-treated vegetable oil.

Relaxed viewing sessions will run daily from 5pm to 5.30pm for neurodiverse visitors.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Councillor Ray McAdam shared “It’s fantastic to see Dublin City Council Dublin Winter Lights brighten up our city again this Christmas. The displays are designed for everyone to enjoy, from little ones seeing the magic for the first time to families making special memories together”

Tony Smithers shared “The implementation of a low carbon footprint has been a core strategy for this event. This has mainly been achieved using LEDs, projections with low power requirements, battery storage for power, and the use of hydro-treated vegetable oil as a fuel source”

Locations