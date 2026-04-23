Boeing posts smaller-than-expected quarterly loss

Boeing has reported a $7m net loss for the first quarter of 2026.

Revenue has increased 14pc to $22.2bn.

The core loss per share has stood at 20 cents.

The company has burned through $1.5bn of cash.

Commercial deliveries have reached 143 aircraft in the quarter.

Boeing has reported a much smaller first-quarter loss than analysts expected. The company has posted a $7m net loss for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 compared with a $31m loss in the same period a year earlier. Revenue has risen 14pc to $22.2bn with 143 commercial aircraft deliveries.

The core loss per share has stood at 20 cents which has fallen well below the 83 cents expected by analysts. Boeing has burned through $1.5bn of cash due to spending on expanding 787 production in South Carolina, military jet production in the St Louis area and opening a 737 MAX production line in Everett, Washington. The company has produced around 42 single-aisle jets per month and has planned an increase to 47 per month by the end of 2026.

Revenue at the commercial jet division has risen 13pc to $9.2bn. The defence and space division has seen earnings rise 50pc to $233m while Boeing Global Services has recorded a 3pc increase in operating income to $971m. Boeing is continuing efforts to certify the 737-7, 737-10 and 777X variants with first deliveries of the MAX 7 and 10 expected in 2027.

Kelly Ortberg shared “We are off to a good start and continue building on our momentum with stronger performance across our business. Working together, we are making strides to strengthen our culture and restore trust with our customers while growing our record backlog to nearly $700bn.”