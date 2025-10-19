‘Dublin faces shortage of tourist accommodation’ – Fáilte Ireland submission on aparthotel

Fáilte Ireland supports a new 143-bedroom aparthotel in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, proposed by Red Rock Donnybrook and operated by Bob W.

Dublin faces a shortage of tourist accommodation, with 86,250 bedspaces and high occupancy rates during peak months as of Q1 2025. Without new hotel capacity, Dublin risks price inflation, reduced economic activity, and lower competitiveness as a destination.

The aparthotel will address accommodation shortages, aligning with proper planning and environmental requirements. Local concerns from the pressure groups commented on the project’s density and height, citing potential urban precedent.

A submission from Failte ireland head of accommodation development Anne Walsh and manager of environment and planning Shane Dineen shared:: “The new aparthotel would be a valuable addition to the tourist accommodation stock and go some way in addressing the tourism accommodation shortages being faced by the city. Therefore, from a tourism perspective, Fáilte Ireland supports the proposed development in line with all proper planning/environmental and tourism regular requirements being met.”

As of Q1 2025, there are 8,680 hotel bedspaces under construction in Dublin, the majority of new supply is concentrated in city-centre projects.