Dublin hotel average daily rate reaches €174 Fáilte Ireland

Fáilte Ireland research shows the average daily rate in Dublin hotels reached €174 in recent data an increase of 23pc over the last six years. Dublin maintains occupancy around 83.2pc ranking as the second-strongest performing city in the EU for hotel occupancy. High demand stems from post-pandemic recovery a strong tech sector and general inflation. Operating costs also contribute to elevated rates. Dublin positions as a pricier destination compared with some European counterparts.

The figures reflect strong performance with revenue per available room metrics supported by consistent visitor numbers. Ministers have criticised high prices around major events and concerts as detrimental to tourism value. Fáilte Ireland monitors ADR occupancy and RevPAR to provide industry benchmarks. Comparisons with pre-COVID levels and other cities address public concerns. Demand continues to drive rates upward.

Fáilte Ireland shared in a written statement “The average daily rate in Dublin hotels has reached €174 an increase of 23pc over the last six years according to research by Fáilte Ireland.”