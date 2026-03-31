Dublin’s first direct flight to Barbados takes off today

Ireland’s first direct flights to Barbados take off today, offering travellers a convenient new gateway to the Caribbean.

Starting Tuesday, 31 March 2026, Aer Lingus will operate a seasonal service from Dublin to Bridgetown (BGI) running for nine weeks until 31 May 2026. The route will fly three times weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The outbound flight departs Dublin at 13:50, arriving in Barbados at 18:00 local time. The return flight leaves Bridgetown at 19:30, arriving back in Dublin at 08:40 the following morning.

This exciting new route brings the beautiful beaches, warm hospitality, and relaxed atmosphere of Barbados within easy reach for Irish holidaymakers. Whether for a sun-soaked spring break or a luxury Caribbean escape, passengers can now book direct flights without the need for connections.

Tickets are now on sale via aerlingus.com.