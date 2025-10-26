Dubrovnik renews fees for cruise ships visiting in 2027

Mato Franković Mayor of Dobrovnik

The City of Dubrovnik in Croatia will continue to charge a tourist fee for cruise ships visiting in 2027.

The City Council passed a proposal that will keep the rates unchanged for the year. The fee applies to each ship arriving in Dubrovnik and varies based on the passenger capacity of the vessels.

Ships carrying between 50 and 200 guests will pay 265.45 euros per arrival, while vessels accommodating 201 to 500 passengers will pay 663.61 euros.

For ships with 501 to 1,000 guests, Dubrovnik will charge €1,327.23; vessels carrying 1,001 to 2,000 passengers will pay €2,654.46; ships sailing with up to 3,000 guests will pay €3,981.68; larger ships, with a capacity for over 3,000 passengers, will pay €5,308.91 per arrival in the city.