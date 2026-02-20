Dunbrody Famine ship holds open day

The Dunbrody Famine Ship Experience in New Ross hosted a free open day as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Visitors travelled from across Ireland to the popular tourist attraction which features a full-scale reproduction of the 1840s three-mast barque. The event followed a ticketed black-tie gala dinner held the previous week at the Brandon House Hotel that drew over 200 attendees. Chief Executive of the John F. Kennedy Trust Seán Connick confirmed the open day and gala represent the initial events in a series planned throughout the anniversary year.

The open day allowed members of the public to explore the site without charge and engage with the historical exhibit. Interest remained strong with families and individuals attending throughout the day. The celebrations recognise the ongoing role of the attraction in local tourism.

Seán Connick shared: the open day and gala dinner are the first two of many celebrations for the anniversary year.