Eddie Wilson CEO of Ryanair
Dutch court upholds Ryanair slot misuse fines

By on Aviation

The Hague District Court has upheld fines totalling €417,500 against Ryanair for 15 slot misuse infractions at Dutch airports in 2022. The carrier executed landings and departures deviating substantially from allocated schedules. Instances included late arrivals at Amsterdam Schiphol among others.

The court dismissed Ryanair’s objections regarding legal grounds, intent, proportionality, and power abuse claims. The total fine reflects a €2,500 reduction from the original €420,000. Judgement publication occurred this month following December issuance.

Ryanair operates from Dublin International as its primary hub. The ruling reinforces slot allocation enforcement in European aviation. Authorities claim that the decision promotes schedule adherence across airports.

